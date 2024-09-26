Today's Show:

Ann Alquist, Director of Radio, hosts the show live from Minot, North Dakota, during the Norsk Høstfest. Joining her is Erik Deatheridge, Program Manager, who humorously shares his experience tasting lutefisk, the traditional Norwegian dish, for the first time. While initially likening it to cod, he later felt queasy during a lutefisk-eating contest due to the strong smell of lye. Anne, on the other hand, playfully refuses to try lutefisk, even though she's eaten other adventurous foods like cow brains. Together, they highlight the significance of Norsk Høstfest in preserving Scandinavian traditions, including food, dance, and crafts, while also noting how the festival has grown significantly since its early days.

Minot Mayor Tom Ross joins the conversation, discussing his memories of the festival's origins, which started as a small ethnic food fest before expanding. He humorously admits he's never tried lutefisk either. The conversation shifts to important city matters, including the Mouse River Diversion Project to address flood control and the upcoming Sentinel Missile Project. Mayor Ross outlines how these projects will impact the city, such as attracting skilled workers, improving infrastructure, and driving economic growth. Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, he remains optimistic about Minot's future.

