Suicide: The Issues in North Dakota; Author Rex Wilder: "A Quiet Place to Land"

Today on Main Street, we address one of the most sensitive and urgent issues facing our communities—suicide prevention. In North Dakota, the suicide rate exceeds the national average, making this a critical conversation for families, friends, and communities grappling with the painful reality of losing loved ones. This show is dedicated to raising awareness about the warning signs of suicide, the importance of timely intervention, and the various support systems available in North Dakota.

Our guests include Samantha Christopherson, Executive Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for North and South Dakota, who shares insights on regional suicide trends and prevention efforts; Melissa Markegard, Suicide Prevention Administrator for North Dakota Health and Human Services, who offers guidance on resources for individuals and families in crisis; and Mr. Chad Pitts, Program Manager of ND Hopes, who discusses community outreach initiatives and mental health support services; Sarah Kemp Tabbut, Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator with the Fargo VA, who focuses on veteran suicide prevention efforts, and Shawn Abbas, Public Affairs Officer for the Fargo VA Health Care System, who talks about public awareness strategies for mental health.

Finally, we are joined by author Rex Wilder, who discusses his book A Quiet Place to Land, a heartfelt exploration of grief, mental health, and the journey toward healing after personal tragedy.

Throughout the conversation, we emphasize that help is always available and that no one needs to face these struggles alone. Listeners in crisis are encouraged to reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is just a phone call away, and your life matters.