Black Hills Travel, Debate Reviews, and Megalopolis Movie Insights

Fall Travel in the Black Hills:

We explore the beauty of fall in the Black Hills with travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson. Fresh off the annual Buffalo Roundup, Alicia takes us through the stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique autumn experiences the Black Hills offer. From scenic drives to hidden gems, she shares tips and insights that will make your next fall getaway unforgettable.

Dave Thompson News Review:

News Director Dave Thompson, alongside debate moderator Matt Olien, discuss the recent debates hosted by Prairie Public. They analyze the key moments and critical issues discussed during the debates. Dave also delivers his weekly news review, offering commentary on the most important headlines shaping our region and beyond.

Matt Olien Movie Review - Megalopolis:

Prairie Public's resident movie critic, Matt Olien, provides his in-depth review of Megalopolis, the latest epic film that’s creating buzz. He breaks down the movie’s intricate plot, explores the cinematic techniques, and shares his perspective on the performances, direction, and overall impact. Whether you're a film buff or just curious about the latest releases, Matt's insights will give you plenty to think about.