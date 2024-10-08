Dr. Daniel Ostlie on Youth Sports Safety & FM Symphony Season Preview

Today's Setments

Dr. Daniel Ostlie, an Orthopedics & Sports Medicine specialist with Essentia Health, provides valuable insights into youth sports safety, focusing on the prevention and management of head injuries. Dr. Ostlie discusses the right age for children to start playing contact sports like football and hockey, offers tips for parents on how to reduce the risk of injury, and explains how to recognize the warning signs of concussions and other head-related issues. He emphasizes the importance of balancing the physical and social benefits of youth sports with the potential risks, providing practical advice to help parents make informed decisions about their children's participation in contact sports.

Christopher Zimmerman, Music Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, joins the show to preview the orchestra's upcoming season. Zimmerman discusses the highlights of the season's performances, upcoming events, and what audiences can look forward to under his leadership. With a focus on bringing classical music to the community, Zimmerman shares his excitement for the season and his ongoing vision for the orchestra.

