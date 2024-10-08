NATO at 75 Event at Concordia College; Wildfire Update

Today's Segments:

NATO at 75 Event at Concordia College

NATO expert Jim Townsend previews the "NATO at 75" event happening at Concordia College. The public event will feature a world-class panel discussing the significance, challenges, and future of NATO as it marks its 75th anniversary. Townsend, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, shares insights from his extensive career, which includes work during the Cold War, NATO enlargement, and reforms. The event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. in Barry Auditorium on the campus of Concordia College, offering an in-depth discussion on NATO's role in global security.

Dave Thompson provides updates on wildfires in western North Dakota.