Helping At-Risk Youth: Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, Movie Review & Debate Preview

Today's Segments:

The incredible work of the Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, a North Dakota-based nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk children and their families. Founded in 1952, the Ranch offers a range of services, including residential treatment, outpatient psychiatric and psychological care, and specialized education programs for children facing emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges. With a mission to heal and empower through faith-based recovery, the Ranch helps children overcome trauma and build healthier futures.

Prairie Public's movie critic Matt Olien reviews "The Wild Robot," offering his insights on the film's themes and cinematic execution.

Finally, News Director Dave Thompson previews tonight's gubernatorial debate and gives a comprehensive review of the week’s top news stories.

