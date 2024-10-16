Breast Cancer Awareness, Survivor Stories, and Theatre B's Constitution Play

Today's Segments

We recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special focus on education, support, and personal stories. Our first guest, Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke, PA-C, from Essentia Health, discusses critical aspects of breast cancer awareness, including screening guidelines, debunking myths, and how men and younger people are also impacted. Brittani also provides valuable insights into early detection, the importance of genetic factors, and support resources for patients, including those without insurance.

Next, we highlight the emotional and physical challenges of breast cancer with the PRX feature Get Support to Deal with Breast Cancer. Survivor Kat Forsythe and others share their personal journeys and the essential role support services play in helping individuals through their treatments.

Continuing our exploration, we present My Body, My Temple, a collection of poems that powerfully convey how breast cancer affects women's lives and identities. Originally featured in The Breast Cancer Monologues, these poetic reflections offer deep emotional insights into the struggles and resilience of women living with the disease.

Finally, Prairie Public’s Tay Calloway takes us to Theatre B in Moorhead, Minnesota, where the company is staging its production of What the Constitution Means to Me. This thought-provoking play delves into themes of politics, identity, and personal rights. The production wraps up this weekend, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings, and a Sunday matinee. For more information, visit theatreb.org.