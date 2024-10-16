Dr. Tom Isern's 1,000th Plains Folk Essay & Charles Pelkey's Cancer Journey

Today's Segments:

We celebrate a major milestone with Dr. Tom Isern as he reflects on writing and storytelling in his 1,000th "Plains Folk" essay, sharing insights into the history and culture of the Great Plains. His dedication has been a tremendous gift to Prairie Public and our valued listeners.

We also speak with Charles Pelkey, a male breast cancer survivor, about his personal experience undergoing a double mastectomy and his efforts to raise awareness about this often-overlooked issue in men's health.

Rick Gion hosts another edition of Prairie Plates. Craig and Rick dive into the topic of "soups."