Philosophy of Community and Connection; Medicare Open Enrollment

Today's Segments:

Philosophical Currents: In this monthly segment, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to explore the philosophy of community and connection, diving into the meaning and significance of human relationships in an increasingly digital world.

Medicare Open Enrollment with Jae Oh: Jae W. Oh is a nationally recognized Medicare expert. With Medicare open enrollment underway, USA Today reports that nearly 2 million seniors will face plan terminations next year, making it vital to review and explore new options. Jae Oh, MBA, CFP, and author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains the key changes for 2025, offering essential guidance for navigating your Medicare choices this enrollment season.

