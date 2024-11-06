Post-Election Pulse: Analysis, Updates, and Comfort Food

Today's Segments:

Presidential Update

Presidential scholar Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane from Dickinson State University provides an in-depth analysis of the 2024 presidential election. He discusses key factors that influenced the election, voter turnout, and how this election reflects broader political trends in the United States. Dr. Cullinane's expertise sheds light on the implications for the country's future and what we might expect from the new administration.

Dave Election Update

Veteran journalist Dave Thompson delivers a comprehensive overview of North Dakota’s political landscape following the recent election. He reviews the outcomes of major races and the latest ballot initiatives. With his extensive knowledge of North Dakota politics, Thompson offers listeners valuable insights into what these results mean for North Dakotans and how they might shape future legislation and local policies.

Rick Becker on Measure 4

Dr. Rick Becker, an advocate for Measure 4—which was aimed at reforming North Dakota property taxes but was ultimately defeated—reflects on the measure's defeat. He discusses the reasons behind its failure, the implications for North Dakota property owners, and what steps may be next in the ongoing conversation about property tax reform. Dr. Becker also explores potential future initiatives and reforms that could address the concerns of property taxpayers in the state.