Overcoming Motion Sickness, Farmers Seeking Extra Income, A Sweet Dive into Local Bakeries

Today's Segments:

We dive into UND’s unique motion sickness desensitization program with aerospace physiologist and registered nurse Jennifer Watne, who explains how this three-day course is helping people overcome motion sickness—available not just to pilots but to the public as well.

In this Harvest Media report: a surprising reality in agriculture: over 85% of farm families now rely on additional income beyond their farms. In this segment, Teresa Homsi sheds light on the trend of farmers taking off-farm jobs, like bus driving or office work, to support their primary farming livelihood—a necessity that has grown over the past five decades.

For Prairie Plates, Rick Gion indulges us in the delicious world of local bakeries, exploring the flavors, stories, and community connections baked into each treat.

