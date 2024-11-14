Housing Challenges for Hunger & Homelessness Week, Anora Reviewed & News

Today's Segments

We observe National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by examining the housing challenges in Grand Forks. Robbie Hassett, a permanent supported housing case manager with the Grand Forks Housing Authority, and Callie Smith, a case worker with Spectra Health, join us to discuss the barriers many residents face in finding stable housing. They highlight the resources available to those experiencing housing insecurity and the ongoing efforts to provide support for Grand Forks' vulnerable populations.

Next, Prairie Public's movie critic Matt Olien gives his take on the new film Anora. With its compelling storyline and powerful performances, Matt believes Anora may be worthy of Oscar consideration. He shares insights on the film's themes, direction, and why it stands out in this year’s lineup.

Finally, News Director Dave Thompson reviews the latest headlines, bringing his perspective on significant news events. From local developments to broader stories impacting the Prairie region, Dave provides a well-rounded recap and analysis of the week’s top news stories.

