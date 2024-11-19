United Way's Impact, Fargo Air Museum, and Regional News of NW ND

Today's Segments

Karla Isley, President and CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay

Karla Isley discusses how United Way of Cass-Clay is tackling pressing community challenges, including access to mental health resources and poverty alleviation. She highlights alarming statistics, such as the number of residents living in poverty and the fact that 75% of children needing mental health support are unable to access it. Through bold initiatives and innovative programs, the organization is driving change by helping individuals secure jobs, improve wages, and access essential services. Karla also underscores the importance of partnerships, volunteerism, and transparency in achieving these goals, illustrating how the United Way is creating measurable, lasting impacts to strengthen families and build a brighter future for Cass and Clay counties.

Max Sabin - Fargo Air Museum

Max Sabin highlights the Fargo Air Museum, North Dakota’s premier aviation destination. Established in 2001, this nonprofit promotes aviation education, preservation, and restoration. Uniquely, many planes remain operational and occasionally take flight. With rotating exhibits and event hosting, the museum is a must-see for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

James Falcon

James Falcon, editor of the Williston (ND) Herald and Sidney (MT) Herald, provides an update on the latest regional news and events.

