Sound, Culture, and Survival: Microphones, Language, and Plains Wells

Today's Segments

Bob Paquette Microphone Museum in Milwaukee

Step into the captivating world of sound at the Bob Paquette Microphone Museum in Milwaukee. From Alexander Graham Bell’s groundbreaking first call to the cutting-edge microphones of today, this museum showcases the evolution of sound technology and its impact on communication. Curated by a passionate collector, the museum offers a unique glimpse into the devices that have shaped history, blending science, culture, and innovation in one fascinating treasure trove.

Dr. Tom Isern: Water for the Homestead

Dr. Tom Isern examines the life-sustaining yet treacherous task of well-digging on the Great Plains. Drawing on Richard Edwards' insights into the challenges of homesteading, this segment explores how the quest for water shaped the reality of settlement. Highlighting the ingenuity, resilience, and peril involved, it paints a vivid picture of the hardships faced by settlers as they struggled to secure a vital resource in a harsh environment.

Prairie Plates

Rick Gion will takes us inside a Lutefisk Festival he attended last week and talks with the authentic Norwegian chef who made it all happen.

Language and Culture

Explore the profound richness of language and culture, focusing on the need for meaningful integration of traditional teachings into modern systems. Moving beyond superficial adoption, this segment challenges individuals to honor ancestral knowledge and values with authenticity and respect. By embracing the depth of Ojibwe heritage, we can foster a deeper connection to the wisdom and practices that have sustained communities for generations.