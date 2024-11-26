Education Leadership, Prairie Heroics, and Thanksgiving Traditions

Today's Segments

Kirsten Baesler - State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Since January 2013, Kirsten Baesler has served as North Dakota’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, overseeing the state’s 168 school districts and 54 nonpublic schools. In this segment, Baesler discusses her vision for education in North Dakota, her priorities for improving schools, and her thoughts on local versus federal control of education. With President Trump advocating for the elimination of the Department of Education to return oversight to the states, Baesler reflects on how such a shift might impact North Dakota's schools. The conversation touches on the challenges and opportunities of shaping education policy at both state and local levels.

Dr. Tom Isern - Foul Air

In this Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern vividly recounts the perilous lives of prairie well diggers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Through gripping historical accounts, Isern reveals the dangers these laborers faced, from collapsing wells to toxic “foul air” that often claimed their lives. Despite the risks, these well diggers were celebrated as heroic figures whose hard work and fearlessness secured the lifeblood of prairie communities: pure water. Isern’s reflections offer a poignant glimpse into the sacrifices of these unsung heroes and the societal reverence they earned.

Prairie Plates - Thanksgiving Food

Rick Gion explores the rich culinary traditions of Thanksgiving in this week’s Prairie Plates. From timeless classics like turkey and stuffing to regional favorites that add unique flavors to the holiday table, Gion delves into the stories and recipes that make Thanksgiving special. He discusses how food brings people together and shares tips for creating memorable dishes. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or hosting your first Thanksgiving, this segment offers inspiration to make your holiday meal unforgettable.

