Philosophical Currents, "Wicked" Movie Review & News Highlights

Today's Segments

In this episode of Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein delves into the profound significance of Thanksgiving and holiday traditions. He examines how these celebrations foster family and community connections, inspire philosophical conversations, and encourage moral growth. Dr. Weinstein also explores the role traditions play in shaping both individual and collective identities, providing a thoughtful look at how holidays influence our lives in meaningful ways.

Matt Olien shares his review of the highly anticipated film Wicked. He discusses the movie's adaptation from the beloved Broadway musical, its visual and musical impact, and how it measures up to fans' expectations. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the story, Matt offers insights to help you decide if Wicked is worth a trip to the theater. Spoiler alert, it is!

News Director Dave Thompson wraps up the show with his take on the week's top headlines. Dave provides context and analysis to help listeners stay informed and engaged with the news that matters most.

