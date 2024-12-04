Prairie Plates, Turkeys, and State Budgets: A Journey Through Food, History, and Policy

Today's Segments

Greg Cook - Prairie Plates

Dr. Greg Cook, a chemistry professor at North Dakota State University and owner of 4e Winery in Fargo, brings his passion for vegan cooking to life in this special segment of Prairie Plates. With nearly 60,000 subscribers to his popular YouTube channel, The Pot Thickens, Greg showcases his unique blend of gardening and culinary expertise to create delicious, homemade vegan dishes. From tortillas and tofu to Vietnamese bahn mi sandwiches, pastas, soups, and curries, his recipes are a testament to creativity and sustainability. Join Greg and host Rick Gion as they explore the art and science behind crafting flavorful plant-based meals.

Dr. Tom Isern: Driving Turkeys

In this Plains Folk essay, historian Dr. Tom Isern dives into the captivating world of turkey culture and transportation, inspired by Gordon Iseminger's book, The All-American Turkey Show. Dr. Isern uncovers the rich history of turkeys, from their journey from English markets to the Great Plains to their surprising role in a daring 1863 turkey drive from Omaha to Denver. Through engaging storytelling, Dr. Isern highlights the ingenuity and resilience of those who shaped the legacy of this iconic bird, which once earned Grand Forks the title of "Turkey Capital of the World." This is history at its most flavorful and fascinating.

Dave Thompson: Budget Review

Dave Thompson provides a review of Governor Doug Burgum’s recently presented budget priorities. Exploring the key themes and initiatives proposed for the state, Dave delves into the implications of these financial plans for North Dakota's future. This in-depth discussion offers valuable insights into the policies shaping North Dakota and sets the stage for critical conversations about the state’s priorities.

