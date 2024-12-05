Concordia's 98th Christmas Concert, Gladiator 2 Review & News Recap

Today's Segments

Concordia's 98th Christmas Concert

We celebrate one of the region's most cherished holiday traditions: Concordia College's 98th annual Christmas Concert. This year's theme, "Our Eyes, At Last, Shall See Him," continues the legacy of this beloved event, bringing together over 300 talented student musicians from five ensembles. Under the direction of Dr. Michael Culloton, the Concordia Choir delivers a breathtaking performance in harmony with a new, vibrant mural, setting a visually stunning and musically inspiring scene. It’s a holiday celebration that captures the spirit of the season.

Matt Olien's Review of Gladiator 2

Film critic Matt Olien shares his thoughts on Gladiator 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic original. While the movie carries the weight of a legendary predecessor, Olien finds it falls short of matching the first film's emotional depth and storytelling prowess. With his signature insight, he explores the strengths and weaknesses of the new installment, offering listeners a detailed analysis of its plot, performances, and overall impact.

Dave Thompson's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson recaps the week's top headlines, providing context and clarity on the most pressing issues facing the region and beyond.