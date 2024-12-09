Paul Harencak on Manufacturing in 2025 & Dr. Cooley on Digital Immortality

Today's Segments

Paul Harencak on American Manufacturing in 2025

Paul Harencak, Vice President of LPS Industries, delves into the pressing challenges facing American manufacturing as we move into 2025. From supply chain vulnerabilities fueled by geopolitical tensions and piracy to the complexities of reshoring production back to the U.S., Harencak outlines the key issues manufacturers must navigate. He highlights the rising costs of energy, the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures, and the importance of recycling and sustainability in maintaining competitiveness. With national security increasingly tied to domestic manufacturing, Harencak emphasizes the urgency of addressing these challenges to ensure economic and military resilience.

Dr. Dennis Cooley on Digital Immortality

We re-air our conversation with Dr. Dennis Cooley, Professor of Philosophy and Ethics at North Dakota State University, as he discusses the profound ethical questions surrounding digital immortality. Drawing from his recent article in The Atlantic titled "No One Is Ready for Digital Immortality," Dr. Cooley explores the implications of preserving human consciousness through digital means. He examines the societal, psychological, and moral challenges posed by this emerging technology, raising questions about identity, consent, and the boundaries of humanity. This thought-provoking conversation highlights the need for a deeper ethical framework as digital immortality becomes a growing possibility.