Trapped in Paradise Doc, Veterans Suicide Prevention & Holiday Wine Tips

Trapped in Paradise With Producer Andy GarskeThe new documentary Trapped in Paradise premieres December 12 on Prairie Public, telling the remarkable true story of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange and their incredible perseverance during WWII in the Solomon Islands. Producer Andy Garske shares the journey of discovering Sister Hedda Jaeger's journals, which inspired the film, and how these writings were transformed into a powerful cinematic experience. The documentary highlights the Sisters' faith, their deep connection with the Indigenous peoples, and their miraculous rescue amidst the perils of war. This segment provides an in-depth look at the making of the film and the enduring legacy of courage and humanity it celebrates.

Veterans Suicide Prevention – Elsie MotterThe University of Jamestown (UJ) is taking a bold step in addressing mental health and suicide prevention for veterans through its partnership with the Governor's Challenge. Elsie Motter, Director of Clinical Counseling & Behavioral Health at UJ, discusses their groundbreaking initiatives, including Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM) training, which has already reached over 100 professionals. Recognized at a declaration signing ceremony, UJ's efforts reflect a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families across North Dakota. This segment sheds light on the university’s impactful contributions and the ongoing need to support those who have served.

Ashley Serbus and Rick Gion – Prairie PlatesOn this week’s Prairie Plates, Ashley Serbus, manager of Cellar 624, shares expert tips on holiday wine pairings to elevate your celebrations and meals. She discusses the art of matching wines with seasonal flavors, the unique wine tasting experiences offered at Cellar 624, and how to choose the perfect bottle for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a festive dinner or simply looking for a new favorite, this segment offers inspiration and practical advice for enjoying wine this holiday season.