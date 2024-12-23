A Walk in the Park: Kevin Fedarko's Grand Canyon Odyssey & Year in Film

Today's Segments

Author Kevin Fedarko recounts his life-changing, 750-mile trek through the Grand Canyon, a journey chronicled in his book A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon. Alongside his best friend, Fedarko faced grueling conditions to complete what experts call "the toughest hike in the world." This odyssey pushed the limits of human endurance and opened new perspectives on one of America’s greatest natural wonders.

Prairie Public’s movie reviewer Matt Olien looks back at the year in cinema, offering insights into the standout films of 2024. From blockbuster hits to indie gems, Olien provides thoughtful commentary and recommendations, highlighting the year’s most memorable moments on the big screen.

Danielle Webster shares a heartfelt story about family holiday traditions, focusing on her Great Grandma Maud’s 1934 butterscotch pie recipe. Weaving together memories of resilience and love, Webster reflects on how the flavors of the past bring generations together, keeping the spirit of family alive during the holiday season.

