ND News Review: Dalrymple & Thompson; Isern; Olien reviews "Emilia Pérez"

North Dakota Monitor news review - 2024

This segment features an in-depth conversation with Amy Dalrymple, editor-in-chief of the North Dakota States Newsroom. Amy, a seasoned journalist with experience at The Bismarck Tribune and newspapers in Williston and Fargo, provides a comprehensive overview of the most significant news stories that shaped North Dakota in 2024.

Tom Isern - "A Curious Superstition"

In this segment, historian and author Tom Isern explores the enduring fascination with water witching in his "Plains Folk" feature. Titled "A Curious Superstition," this segment delves into the history of this practice and examines how it captured the imagination of even a skeptical young scientist from the U.S. Geological Survey during the early 20th century.

Dave Thompson 2024 News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins the program to offer his perspective on the year in North Dakota news. Dave shares his insights on the key developments, trends, and challenges that impacted the state throughout 2024.

Matt Olien - Emilia Pérez

Film enthusiast and Prairie Public's movie reviewer extraordinaire, Matt Olien, provides a detailed review of the film "Emilia Pérez." Matt offers his unique and insightful commentary on the film's plot, characters, and overall cinematic value.