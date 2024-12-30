Coach Brent Vigen Previews FCS Championship & Dr. Amit Sood on Resilience

Today's Segments

Dr. Amit Sood, a leading expert on stress management and resilience, shares practical strategies for cultivating emotional strength and fostering meaningful connections. In a conversation originally aired on Conversations on Healthcare, Dr. Sood addresses modern challenges such as political divisions, post-pandemic recovery, and loneliness, offering actionable steps to reframe stress, build self-worth, and support mental health, especially for young adults. He also highlights the importance of holistic programs that promote social and emotional learning.

Montana State University head football coach Brent Vigen joins Main Street to preview his team’s matchup against the NDSU Bison in the FCS National Championship Football Game next Monday. He discusses his team’s preparation, coaching in the NIL era, and what it will take to win on the national stage.

