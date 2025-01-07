Kinship-ND, Women Hunters, Startup Success, and Prairie Ballad Reflections

Today's Segments

Kinship-ND with Christina Pond

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) has launched the Kinship-ND program, offering up to $2,500 in funding to help kinship caregivers cover legal costs for gaining guardianship. Christiana Pond, Kinship Navigator, highlights how this support ensures safe, stable homes for over 1,325 children in kinship care. By keeping families connected, the program prioritizes the safety and well-being of children while strengthening familial bonds.

Women Hunters

The number of hunters in the U.S. has steadily declined since the 1980s, but women now make up a growing segment, increasing from 4% in 1955 to 22% today. Despite the growth, women hunters face challenges such as time constraints, limited access to public land, and safety concerns in a traditionally male-dominated field. Programs like Missouri’s "Wilderness" group and the national "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" initiative aim to break barriers by fostering inclusive, non-competitive spaces. Advocates stress the importance of family participation and building confidence, noting the potential for female hunters to contribute to wildlife conservation and carry on hunting traditions.

Startup 2 Success with Ashleigh Searles

With more Americans pursuing entrepreneurship, the dream of being one’s own boss and embracing creative freedom comes with unforeseen challenges. Ashleigh Searles, author of the upcoming book Startup 2 Success, shares insights into common mistakes new business owners make. From navigating taxes and payroll to establishing long-term strategies, Searles provides practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to build sustainable and successful ventures.

A Generation Worth Remembering with Tom Isern

Tom Isern delves into the rich cultural legacy of the Great Plains in "A Generation of Ballads." Through the Willow Creek Folk School, a livestream project initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Isern uncovers the origins of prairie balladry. These songs, composed and shared by a generation with remarkable cultural literacy, capture the spirit and struggles of their time. Isern reflects on the enduring literary and musical heritage of the Plains, reminding us of the power of storytelling through song.

