Disaster Prep, New Eats, Hemp Revival, and Carter: the First "Green" President

Helping Rural Schools with Natural Disaster Preparation

Dr. Lee Ann Rawlins Williams, a University of North Dakota author, highlights the importance of disaster preparedness in rural schools. Her article, UND in The Conversation: Helping Rural Schools with Natural Disaster Preparation, provides a roadmap for enhancing readiness and resilience against natural disasters, offering invaluable guidance to educators and communities alike.

Prairie Plates – New Restaurants in the Region

Rick Gion kicks off the first Prairie Plates segment of 2025 with a mouthwatering look at the newest restaurants in the region. From exciting culinary openings to milestones from his popular Fargo Moorhead Eats Facebook page, Rick dishes up all the latest for food lovers across the area. Also, Rick interviews Jim Poolman from Blarney Stone.

Harvest Public Media – Hemp's Potential

From Harvest Public Meida, graduate student Joshua Asiamah is leading efforts to revive industrial hemp farming, supported by a $5 million USDA grant. Researchers are uncovering hemp's potential for carbon sequestration, sustainable agriculture, and versatile applications, despite challenges from decades of prohibition.

This Week in Water – Environmental Trends

This week’s highlights include President Jimmy Carter as the first "Green President," President Biden’s plan to block oil and gas drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, microplastics in tea, and the rise of pistachio lattes as a water-saving alternative to pumpkin spice. Environmental and culinary trends converge in fascinating ways!

