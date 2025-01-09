Nordic Heritage, 'The Brutalist' Review, and ND Legislature Highlights

Today's Segments

Eric Dregni’s “Vikings in the Attic”

Eric Dregni delves into the Nordic immigrant experience in America, particularly in the Midwest. Through humor, history, and personal anecdotes, Dregni explores how Scandinavian traditions and values have shaped American culture. He highlights the challenges faced by early settlers and the enduring cultural practices, such as lutefisk dinners and Nordic festivals, that define the Scandinavian-American identity. He'll read from his new book on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Sons of Norway Kringen Lodge, in Fargo at 1 p.m.

Matt Olien’s Review of The Brutalist

Prairie Public’s movie reviewer Matt Olien provides his take on The Brutalist, a 2024 epic period drama directed by Brady Corbet. The film chronicles the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect, portrayed by Adrien Brody, as he emigrates to the United States after World War II.

Dave Thompson’s News Review

News Director Dave Thompson reviews key stories from the opening week of the North Dakota Legislature and from Governor Kelly Armstrong's State of the State Address.