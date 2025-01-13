Women at War & Folk Stories: Art and Music from North Dakota to Ukraine

Today's Segments



Women at War – Ukrainian Women Artists at the North Dakota Museum of Art

The North Dakota Museum of Art presents Women at War, a powerful and thought-provoking exhibition featuring contemporary works by Ukrainian women artists.

Anna Arnar, Museum Curator, explains that through their art, these women explore the complex themes of war, resilience, gender, and national identity, offering deeply personal and compelling perspectives on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This exhibition sheds light on the human stories behind the headlines and highlights the transformative power of art in times of crisis. Also, Anne Kingsbury’s Slow Improvisations; A Frame of Mind, consists of a collection of colorful and figurative imagery incorporating complicated beaded work on leather and fabric. With the inclusion of text from personal journals and lists, using feminine imagery of quilts, dolls or potholders, her art production mirrors her life as a woman experiencing the challenges of a many-faceted career. She explains, “In my visual work, I choose projects I can do with my hands rather than have the filter of technology between myself and the material.”



The Historic Grand Forks Metropolitan Opera House

In this excerpt, folk musician and storyteller Tom Brosseau transports listeners back in time with The Great American Folk Show. Some of the show was recorded live at the historic Grand Forks Metropolitan Opera House. Brosseau’s evocative storytelling and timeless folk melodies weave together tales of love, loss, and the beauty of everyday life, all set against the rich cultural backdrop of the American Midwest. This segment celebrates the enduring spirit of community, culture, and creativity.

