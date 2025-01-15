Can 90 Be the New 50 by 2030? And Winter Cooking with Sam Wai on Prairie Plates

Today's Segments

90 Is The New 50

Discover the groundbreaking efforts to redefine aging as David Gobel and Danielle Ruiz join hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter on Conversations on Healthcare. Learn about the Methuselah Fund's mission to "make 90 the new 50 by 2030" through innovative longevity research, personalized health protocols, and efforts to democratize advanced healthcare solutions. The discussion delves into the role of the Trump administration in supporting the anti-aging movement, including the nominations of Jim O'Neill and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to key positions. The segment also features insights from Dr. S. Jay Olshansky, who questions the viability of extending human lifespan beyond biological limits, sparking a deeper conversation about the future of health and aging.

Food and Wine Expert Sam Wai

On Prairie Plates Sam Wai shares his passion for winter home cooking, perfect wine pairings, and his dedication to the arts. Based in Moorhead, Sam discusses how he blends his culinary expertise with philanthropy, hosting gourmet fundraising dinners that bring the community together to support artistic endeavors. Whether you're looking for inspiration for your next cozy meal or curious about the intersection of food, wine, and culture, this segment offers a delightful and flavorful experience.

