Charitable Gaming Debate, 'Queer' Review, and ND Legislative News Recap

Charitable Gaming Debate

State Gaming Director Deb McDaniel discusses Senate Bill 2035, a proposal by North Dakota lawmakers to refine the definition of "public-spirited organizations" eligible for charitable gambling. With over $1 billion wagered annually (not including tribal casinos or lotto games) on charitable gaming, the bill aims to provide clarity for the state gaming office. However, it has sparked criticism for potentially excluding groups like amateur adult athletic organizations and tourism-related nonprofits. McDaniel emphasizes the challenges of balancing effective industry regulation with maintaining inclusivity in charitable gaming opportunities.

ND Legislative News Recap

Prairie Public's News Director Dave Thompson recaps the key developments from the opening week of the North Dakota Legislature.

Matt Olien Reviews 'Queer'

Prairie Public's film critic Matt Olien provides his take on 'Queer,' starring Daniel Craig, a poignant adaptation of William S. Burroughs' semi-autobiographical novel. The film delves into themes of alienation, unrequited love, and identity, set against the backdrop of post-war Mexico City. Matt also reflects on the legacy of David Lynch, the masterful filmmaker known for his florid and unnerving works, following news of his passing.