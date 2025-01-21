Alcohol and Cancer Risks, Leonard Peltier’s Commutation, and ‘Swampbuster’

Today's Segments

Dr. Harish Ahuja - Alcohol Consumption and Cancer Risk

Oncologist and hematologist Dr. Harish Ahuja from Essentia Health explores the intricate relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk. He delves into key questions such as the threshold for safe alcohol use, the types of cancer most strongly linked to alcohol, and the biological mechanisms underlying these risks. Dr. Ahuja also examines the role of genetics, lifestyle choices, and public education in cancer prevention. Additionally, he discusses whether steps like updating alcohol warning labels could raise awareness and reduce the impact of alcohol-related cancers. You can read the Surgeon General's report here.

Brian Bull Discusses the Commutation of Leonard Peltier

Brian Bull, an award-winning journalist and member of the Nez Perce tribe, discusses President Joe Biden’s decision to commute the life sentence of Leonard Peltier with Director of Radio Ann Alquist.

Convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents, Peltier has long been a controversial figure, with decades of advocacy claiming his wrongful conviction. Bull provides historical context for the case and reflects on its significance for Native American rights and justice.

Harvest Public Media - Midwest Farmer Challenges 'Swampbuster' Law

A federal court case in Iowa tests the constitutionality of the 1985 "Swampbuster" provision, which ties federal farm subsidies to wetland conservation. While proponents argue that the law protects critical ecosystems and prevents agricultural pollution, opponents claim it infringes on property rights and amounts to an uncompensated government taking. The case, which involves nearly 800 acres of farmland, highlights the tension between environmental regulations and private property rights, drawing national attention amid evolving debates on conservation and federal authority.

