Prairie Plates: Burgers, Ballads & Rural Healthcare Challenges

Prairie Plates - Bismarck Burger Slam

Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Bismarck Downtowners, joins Prairie Plates to highlight the second annual Downtown Bismarck Burger Slam, running January 1–31, 2025. Presented by First Western Bank, the event will feature nine local restaurants competing with unique and creative burger creations. Diners can rate each burger through an app based on patty, bun, toppings, creativity, and service. The winner, crowned at the end of January, will receive a WWE-style championship belt and serious bragging rights. Last year’s champion was JL Beers with their Mexican Street Corn Burger. This year's theme, "The Patty Strikes Back," aims to boost restaurant business during the slower winter months. For more details, visit downtownbismarck.com.

Plains Folk - "Kaio! Kaio!"

In this installment of Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern takes us to the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress to uncover the story of Myra Hull, a prairie balladeer dedicated to preserving cowboy ballads. Her untrained yet captivating voice captured the spirit of the Great Plains, preserving a fading cultural tradition for future generations.

Dr. Lori Langdon - Doctors Work In Air Conditioning

The urban-rural divide in healthcare continues to grow, leaving rural communities struggling with limited access to full-time doctors and often inadequate care. Dr. Lori Langdon, a pediatrician and healthcare advocate, delves into these challenges in her upcoming book, Doctors Work In Air Conditioning. As vice-chair of the Harnett County Board of Health and a member of various medical organizations, Dr. Langdon brings deep insight into the disparities and potential solutions for rural healthcare.

