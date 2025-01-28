Tribal Initiatives, SAD Insights, and Returning Bison: Stories of Resilience

Cynthia Lindquist: Advancing Tribal Initiatives at UND

Cynthia Lindquist, the newly appointed Director of Tribal Initiatives and Collaboration at the University of North Dakota, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to strengthening relationships with Tribal Nations and Colleges. In her new role, Lindquist focuses on fostering respect for tribal sovereignty through enhanced consultation policies, expanding research partnerships, and supporting Native American students. She reflects on her transformative tenure as president of Cankdeska Cikana Community College and her involvement with organizations such as AIHEC and the American Indian College Fund, which shaped her vision for equity in higher education. Lindquist’s Dakota heritage and leadership roles underscore her dedication to advancing opportunities for Indigenous communities and building bridges between Tribal Nations and higher education institutions.

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase from Essentia Health sheds light on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression that commonly affects individuals during the winter months due to shorter, darker days. She explains how symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, and difficulty concentrating stem from changes in sunlight exposure, potentially disrupting circadian rhythms and serotonin levels. Dr. Kohlhase highlights effective treatments like light therapy, physical activity, and professional counseling, offering practical strategies to help individuals manage SAD and improve their quality of life. Her insights aim to empower those affected to seek solutions and embrace the support needed to navigate this seasonal challenge.

Returning Bison: Reviving Cultural and Ecological Resilience

Bison, often referred to as buffalo by many Plains tribes, hold deep cultural and spiritual significance for Indigenous communities, symbolizing resilience and a profound connection to the land. After being hunted to near extinction, efforts to restore bison herds have gained momentum, with tribes like the Pawnee Nation preparing land in Oklahoma for cultural and ecological purposes.