Philosophical Currents: Death Bots, News Review, Plains Folk & Film

Today's Segments



Philosophical Currents: Death Bots

On Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota, examines the ethical and philosophical implications of AI-powered "death bots"—digital replicas of deceased individuals created from their personal data. The discussion delves into complex issues such as consent, privacy, and the emotional impact on grieving individuals. Does this technology offer comfort and connection, or does it risk distorting reality and personal agency? Dr. Weinstein explores how these digital representations challenge our understanding of identity, autonomy, and the ethical responsibilities of those developing and using such innovations.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides a review of the latest headlines, covering key developments in North Dakota from the North Dakota Legislature

Isern: Plains Folk - "Whoopie Ti-yi-o"

Dr. Tom Isern takes listeners on a journey through the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress to explore the life and legacy of Myra Hull, a prairie balladeer who dedicated herself to preserving cowboy ballads. With her untrained yet captivating voice, Hull documented and performed songs that encapsulated the spirit of the Great Plains, ensuring that this rich musical tradition was not lost to time. Through Isern’s reflections, we gain insight into the historical and cultural significance of her work, as well as the enduring power of song to connect us with our past.

Matt Olien - Sing Sing

Prairie Public's film critic Matt Olien reviews Sing Sing, a film inspired by the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program. The story follows Divine G, a man wrongfully imprisoned, who finds purpose and transformation through participation in a prison theater group. Matt also discusses his upcoming film series, "Women In The Director's Chair" that begins this weekend at the Fargo Public Library.