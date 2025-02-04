Trump’s Healthcare Policies, Isern: Aging & Scholarship, and Indigenous Fire Practices

Trump’s Healthcare Policies and Future Challenges

On Conversations on Healthcare, panelists discuss the impact of President Trump’s healthcare policies, including withdrawing from the WHO, rolling back Biden-era executive orders, and changes to the ACA, gender-affirming care, and Medicare/Medicaid. Concerns arise over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as HHS Secretary due to his anti-vaccine stance. The discussion also covers proposed Medicaid cuts, hospital funding shifts, and ACA subsidy uncertainties. Looking ahead, key issues include Supreme Court cases on preventive care, Medicare Advantage oversight, and pharmacy benefit managers' role in drug pricing.



Tom Isern on Aging and Intellectual Engagement

In his Plains Folk essay, The Inner Spirit, Tom Isern reflects on the necessity of staying intellectually engaged beyond seventy, embracing both tradition and technological advancements. He asserts his continued relevance as a scholar through reading, writing, and teaching, emphasizing a commitment to real intelligence over artificial intelligence in education. Drawing from Walter Prescott Webb’s ideas, he likens historical seminars to both expeditions and pirate crews, underscoring the enduring value of rigorous scholarly inquiry.

Our Living Lands: Indigenous Fire PracticesIn

"Our Living Lands" explores how Indigenous communities are revitalizing traditional land stewardship practices amid climate change. The Washoe Tribe is restoring cultural fire to heal forests, promote plant growth, and combat extreme wildfires, while the Karuk people’s prescribed burns continue to inspire modern fire management. These efforts reflect a shift toward recognizing Indigenous ecological knowledge, with younger generations learning to balance tradition and contemporary fire science to protect their homelands for the future.