Dr. Rebecca Phillips - Rangeland Carbon; News Review & Film Analysis

Today's Segments

Dr. Rebecca Phillips, an expert in ecosystem biogeochemistry, discusses her research on carbon flux measurements and how grazing management impacts rangeland carbon storage. Her team's work at Heaton Ranch demonstrates that intensive grazing followed by rest significantly improves carbon retention. She aims to expand this research to western North Dakota, emphasizing that ranchers are increasingly interested in ecosystem benefits beyond carbon credits.

News Director Dave Thompson provides a review of the latest headlines and key developments in North Dakota and beyond. His segment covers important political, economic, and social news, offering context and insights into how these stories impact the region. With his deep knowledge of current affairs, Thompson breaks down the most pressing issues and provides analysis that helps listeners stay informed about the latest events.

Prairie Public’s film critic Matt Olien reviews The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film. Starring Tilda Swinton as Martha, a terminally ill war reporter, and Julianne Moore as Ingrid, her estranged friend, the film explores themes of euthanasia, reconciliation, and the complexities of long-term friendships.