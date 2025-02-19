© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Dr. Harish Ahuja on Alcohol & Cancer Risk + Isern’s Angus Bloodlines

Published February 19, 2025 at 11:36 AM CST
Dr. Harish Ahuja on Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Oncologist and hematologist Dr. Harish Ahuja from Essentia Health joins the show to discuss the complex link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk. He explores key questions, including whether there is a safe level of alcohol use, which cancers are most strongly associated with drinking, and the biological mechanisms behind these risks. Dr. Ahuja also examines the role of genetics, lifestyle choices, and public education in prevention efforts and considers whether updated alcohol warning labels could help raise awareness.

Tom Isern – Bloodlines

Tom Isern’s Plains Folk delves into the history of Aberdeen Angus cattle on the northern plains, tracing their journey from the open range to the carefully bred bloodlines documented in a unique 1958 reference book. Through the stories of determined ranchers, influential railroad magnates, and pioneering geneticists, Isern reveals how these cattle—and the people who raised them—helped shape the agricultural legacy of the region.

