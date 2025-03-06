Dr. Brad Kohoutek on Weight Loss, News Review, USDA Cuts & Oscars

Today's Segments

Dr. Brad Kohoutek on Weight Loss Medications

Dr. Brad Kohoutek, a physician with Sanford Health in Fargo and the Sanford Weight Management Clinic, joined Prairie Public's CEO John Harris on Prairie Pulse. He discussed the benefits and risks of popular weight loss medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, shedding light on their effectiveness, potential side effects, and the broader implications for weight management.

News Review with Dave Thompson

News Director Dave Thompson provided an overview of recent headlines, covering key stories from the Legislature and more, affecting North Dakota and beyond.

USDA Job Cuts and Their Impact on Farmers

A report from Harvest Public Media examined the consequences of job cuts at U.S. Department of Agriculture research facilities across the Midwest. As part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce, these layoffs have raised concerns about the future of agricultural research and support for farmers, with former and current employees warning of long-term effects.

Academy Awards Recap with Matt Olien

Film critic Matt Olien reviewed last Sunday’s Academy Awards, analyzing the night’s biggest wins, surprises, and standout moments. He shared his thoughts on the best films and performances.

