NDSU Masters in Sonography, FM Symphony’s ‘Bliss,’ News & Reviews

Today's Segments

NDSU's New Sonography Program

Dean Teresa Conner, Dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at NDSU, discusses the university’s new master’s program in diagnostic medical sonography. As one of only three such programs in the U.S., it aims to elevate sonographers to mid-level practitioners, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and addressing health care shortages, particularly in rural areas. Funded by the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the program integrates business, ethics, and health policy courses while focusing on advanced imaging techniques and workforce development.

FM Symphony’s ‘Bliss’ Concert

FM Orchestra Music Director Chris Zimmerman previews Masterworks IV: BLISS, an enchanting concert featuring Concertmaster Sonja Bosca-Harasim performing The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The program also includes pieces by Mozart and Rachmaninoff, culminating in Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 5, promising a night of musical transcendence.

Dave Thompson’s News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides an insightful review of the latest headlines, analyzing key regional and national stories. His segment delivers a concise breakdown of current events, offering context and expert commentary on issues affecting North Dakota and beyond.

Tom Isern’s ‘A Peasant Past’

Historian Tom Isern reflects on the identity of the Last Picture Show Generation in the Great Plains, focusing on a 1965 symposium at NDSU. He highlights Father William C. Sherman’s role in shaping the cultural narrative of Germans from Russia in North Dakota, emphasizing their resilience, agricultural heritage, and emerging ethnic identity in his Plains Folk essay, A Peasant Past.

Matt Olien Reviews Captain America: Brave New World

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Captain America: Brave New World, where Sam Wilson, as the new Captain America, faces political intrigue and a high-stakes conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross and a powerful new metal.

