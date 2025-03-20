Pipeline Verdict, Headlines, and a Clone Conundrum

Today's Segments

Dakota Access Pipeline Trial Insights

Reporter Mary Steurer from the North Dakota Monitor discusses her experience covering the Dakota Access Pipeline and Greenpeace trial. She provides firsthand insights into key moments, significant outcomes, and the broader implications of the trial as it concludes.



News Review with Dave Thompson

News Director Dave Thompson reviews recent headlines and important events from around the region. He highlights significant developments, providing context and analysis on stories impacting North Dakota.



Matt Olien Reviews "Mickey 17"

Matt Olien shares his thoughts on "Mickey 17," directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Robert Pattinson. The film follows Mickey Barnes, an "Expendable" colonization worker repeatedly cloned after death, whose unexpected survival creates a complex moral and existential dilemma.