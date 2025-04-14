Autism, Art, Water & History: Stories of Insight and Acceptance

Today's Segments

Autism Acceptance Month

Dr. Whitney Rolling, a specialist in Behavioral and Developmental Pediatrics at Sanford Health, joins Prairie Public CEO John Harris for a conversation during Autism Acceptance Month. Dr. Rolling explains what autism is, how it’s diagnosed, and the early signs that families and doctors should look for. She also discusses the shift from "awareness" to "acceptance," debunks common misconceptions—including the false link to vaccines—and emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis. The segment highlights the unique ways autism presents in individuals and the need to support both challenges and strengths.

Plains Art Museum – Ghost Writing

The Plains Art Museum in Fargo continues to inspire with dynamic exhibitions and creative programming. In this segment, listeners are introduced to “Ghost Writing,” a powerful contemporary exhibit that invites reflection and engagement. The museum is presented as a welcoming, accessible cultural hub offering free admission and hands-on learning through its Center for Creativity. Whether you're new to art or a seasoned enthusiast, the Plains Art Museum promises something fresh and transformative for everyone. Our guest is Dr. Danielle Gravon, Chief Curator at Plains Art Museum.

This Week in Water

Science, environment, and unexpected twists converge in the latest edition of “This Week in Water.” This episode explores cutting-edge topics like the controversial return of acid rain, seabed mining proposals, AI powered by nuclear energy, and the peculiar behavior of lightning-attracted trees. The stories are equal parts serious, strange, and surprising—designed to keep listeners both informed and entertained about the environmental issues shaping our world.

Plains Folk with Dr. Tom Isern – The Trachoma Outbreak

Historian Dr. Tom Isern shares a poignant tale in his latest Plains Folk essay, focusing on a little-remembered public health crisis in early 20th-century North Dakota. “The Trachoma Outbreak” revisits how a contagious eye disease quietly spread through settler communities, while misplaced blame fell on immigrants and Native populations. Through vivid storytelling, Isern uncovers themes of irony, prejudice, and historical reckoning, offering both a cautionary tale and a deeper understanding of the region’s past.