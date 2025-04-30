De-Extinction Ethics & Germans from Russia Food Traditions

Today's Segments

Philosophical Currents – De-Extinction

Philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein dives into the provocative idea of de-extinction—reviving long-gone species like woolly mammoths or dire wolves. But are these animals truly coming back as they were, or just engineered lookalikes? Jack considers whether bringing back extinct creatures is ethical, especially when their original habitats are gone, and what our responsibility is to endangered species still living today.

Prairie Plates – Germans from Russia

Host Rick Gion is joined by Michael Miller and Jeremy Kopp from the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at NDSU for a flavorful conversation about heritage, food, and community. They highlight beloved dishes like knoephla soup, cheese buttons, and kuchen—still found in local cafés from Wishek to West Fargo. Alongside recipes and restaurants, the guests share stories of family resilience and preview a May 31 Lawrence Welk documentary screening in Bismarck.