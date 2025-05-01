Veterans, Property Taxes, and a Southern Gothic Spectacle

Today's Segments

It’s Never Left Me and Wounded

Prairie Public’s Matt Olien presents two original documentaries exploring the lasting effects of military service. It’s Never Left Me and Wounded spotlight veterans navigating trauma and healing, using powerful personal stories and scenes set in nature to reveal the emotional depth and resilience of those who served.

In Session: Property Tax Reform Stalls

Governor Armstrong’s proposed property tax overhaul is in trouble, bogged down in conference committee. Erik Deatherage and Ann Alquist break down the legislative gridlock, what compromises are in play, and how the outcome could impact homeowners across North Dakota.

Matt’s Movie Review: Sinners

Matt Olien reviews Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s visually striking and genre-blending Southern Gothic epic. Set in 1930s Mississippi, the film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers confronting a world shaped by juke joints, jazz, racial terror—and vampires. It’s a bold mix of action, horror, and artful reflection on heritage and survival.