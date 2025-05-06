Health, Environment, and Heritage: Insights on Stroke and Conservation

Today's Segments

Understanding Stroke Prevention and Support

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and Essentia Health nurse practitioner Megan Carlblom shares essential insights on stroke prevention and care in the field of interventional neurology. Stroke program manager Chelsey Kuznia may also provide details about a local stroke support group and an upcoming awareness walk. Together, they emphasize the importance of education, early detection, and community support in reducing stroke risks.

This Week in Water - Navigating Climate Data and Environmental Threats

In this week's episode of This Week in Water, H2O Radio reports on the dismissal of 400 scientists from the National Climate Assessment, raising concerns about politically influenced climate data. The show also dives into the dangers of seabed mining, plastic pollution in our oceans, the innovation of biodegradable sanitary pads made from cornstarch, and a surprising discovery that trees can sense solar eclipses and communicate changes through electrical signals.

Harvest Public Media - Conservation and Community: CRP’s Uncertain Future

After the devastating 2019 floods, Nebraska farmer Judith Punchakar enrolled nearly all of her land in the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to combat erosion and support wildlife habitats. However, as the farm bill approaches expiration, CRP faces political threats, funding cuts, and a wave of uncertainty. Despite these challenges, the program remains a vital resource for rural communities seeking to balance conservation with agricultural sustainability.

Our Living Lands - Ancestral Knowledge Meets Modern Mapping

In Our Living Lands, Nimiipuu language teacher Stella Samaripa shares her journey to restore Indian dogbane (K'emu) on Nez Perce land. By blending ancestral knowledge with modern GIS mapping techniques, she demonstrates how language revitalization and plant restoration are deeply intertwined, reflecting the resilience of Indigenous communities and their ecosystems.