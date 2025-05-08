Ethical Dilemmas, Legislative Recaps, and Superhero Drama

Today's Segments

Israel, Palestine, and the Trolley Problem - Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein, Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Dakota, delves into his new book, "Israel, Palestine, and the Trolley Problem." He uses the famous ethical dilemma to examine the complexities of moral clarity in the Israel-Palestine conflict, arguing that the search for a clear moral answer is fundamentally impossible.

In Session - Legislative Recap

In Session recaps the 69th legislative session, covering major developments including the passage of a significant property tax bill. They also discuss the fate of other debated bills, offering insights into the key decisions made during the session.

Dave's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides his perspective on the week's top stories, delivering his signature analysis and context to the most important news developments.

Matt's Movie Review: "Thunderbolts*"

Matt Olien reviews "Thunderbolts*," a superhero film following a group of misfit antiheroes led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The film explores the group's internal conflicts and their struggle to complete a dangerous mission that official superheroes cannot handle.