Trains, Traditions, and Tastes: Railroads & Cabin Cooking on Main Street

Today's Segments

North Dakota State Railroad Museum: A Journey Through History

All aboard for a ride into the past! The North Dakota State Railroad Museum in Mandan preserves the state’s storied railroading legacy with life-sized railcars, rare HO models, historic photographs, and engaging events like Railroad Days. Established in 1972 and spanning five acres, the museum offers hands-on, family-friendly exhibits and welcomes public involvement through educational programs and artifact donations. It’s a nostalgic and enriching stop for visitors of all ages. Longtime leader Bill Engelter is our guest.

Prairie Plates: Cabin Cooking with Sara Watson and Molly Yeh

Chef and author Sara Watson brings the warmth of the lake country kitchen to Prairie Plates as she shares insights from her sold-out cookbook Cabin Chef. Watson’s recipes celebrate family, place, and seasonality in the traditions of eastern North Dakota and Minnesota. The segment also features highlights from a recent Fargo book event with celebrity chef Molly Yeh, recorded by Rick Gion, rounding out a flavorful conversation about food, heritage, and storytelling through cuisine.