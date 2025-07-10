Gardens, Headlines & High Speed: A Stroll (Part 2), the News, and F1

Today's Segments

A Walk Through Wonder: Northern Plains Botanic Garden – Part 2

In the second part of our garden tour, 89-year-old Vern Hunter guides us through his favorite section: the evolving Japanese garden at Fargo’s Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society. Featuring a dry rock garden, zigzag bridge, and upcoming koi pond, the space reflects Vern’s passion and precision. He also introduces us to the herb garden, edible forest, and sensory garden—each a product of volunteer dedication and community care. It’s a story of how beauty, education, and nature grow side by side on the prairie.

North Dakota Headlines: Dave Thompson’s News Review

News Director Dave Thompson offers his weekly overview of North Dakota’s top stories.

Matt’s Movie Review: F1- The Movie

Matt Olien reviews F1, a fast-paced documentary that roars through the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. With gripping behind-the-scenes footage, personal interviews, and stunning visuals, the film reveals what it takes—technically and emotionally—to compete at the top level of motorsport.