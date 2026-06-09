Former Senator Byron Dorgan and Photographer May Pang

On this Primary Election Day edition of Main Street, former U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan reflects on democracy, public service, and the future of North Dakota politics. From his upbringing in the small town of Regent to his years in the United States Senate, Dorgan shares personal stories of leadership, friendship, loss, and the values that shaped his career.

Also, photographer May Pang discusses her celebrated collection of photographs of John Lennon, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship, Lennon's "Lost Weekend" era, his reunion with fellow Beatles, and the stories behind the images now on display in Fargo.