Matt Olien reviews "Triangle of Sadness," the Oscar-nominated satirical comedy starring Charlbi Dean Kriek, Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson, and Dolly De Leon.

In the film, Carl and Yaya, a couple of influencers, are invited to a luxury cruise ship alongside a group of out-of-touch wealthy people. The situation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the ship, and social hierarchy is turned upside-down.