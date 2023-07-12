"Past Lives" and Matt's Top 100 Films of All Time

Matt Olien reviews "Past Lives" a romance and drama from distributor A24.

In the film, Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.

After the review, Matt Olien and Ashley Thornberg discuss Matt's list of Top 100 Films of All Time. You can see the full list here.

