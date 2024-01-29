Mat reviews "The Zone of Interest, " a historical drama film directed by Jonathan Glazer. It tells the story of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig as they attempt to construct an idyllic life for their family right next to the concentration camp. The film delves into the chilling normalcy and emotional detachment of their lives, juxtaposed against the backdrop of the Holocaust, highlighting the unsettling coexistence of domestic life and horrific genocide.

